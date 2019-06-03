When you go out for an evening with your date, spouse, other family or friends for dinner or fun to enjoy live music, is it one of your top priorities to bring protection? No, I don't mean the kind of protection that first came to your mind. I'm talking about ear protection.
Many restaurants and other music venues have no standards or regulations as to the volume or decibel levels that are allowed in their establishments. Bands and even recorded music DJ's are allowed to routinely reach decibel levels of well over 100db, which is slowly and unknowingly damaging the hearing of every adult and child in the vicinity. By comparison, the decibel level of a jet airplane leaving the ground at take off from outside of the airplane is 130db, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which requires ear protection for every airport employee all the way back to the terminal. Ear protection should be used for lengthy exposure of over 90db. OSHA now recommends protection for noise over 85db.
I have registered outrageous, well over 100db, readings on multiple decibel detectors on multiple occasions at places that I no longer frequent. It is obviously your choice where you go for entertainment, but it is important to know that your hearing and the hearing of your children and other loved ones could be permanently damaged by these excessive volume levels. And what about the employees who are forced to stay and work in these establishments for long periods of time and are supposed to be protected by OSHA?
We are constantly being warned of the hazards of smoking, the perils of eating raw oysters, the dangers of walking on newly mopped slippery floors, the risk of drinking hot coffee, etc., but there is usually no such prominent warning that your hearing could be irrevocably damaged.
I believe that decibel levels should be displayed on the wall of these establishments so that you can decide if you want to enter or remain. If you feel that the sound is too loud and you can't even carry on a conversation with the people at your table or your server, speak to the manager or leave. It's important to you and your loved ones.
If you choose to stay, please wear ear protection, or someone will soon be saying to you, "Can you hear me now?"
John Hooper
retired principal and retired musician
Baton Rouge