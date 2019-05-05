I am writing to concur with Lanny Keller regarding his recent column about the benefits of a passenger train between the cities of Baton Rouge and New Orleans. I go back quite often to The Big Easy, my birthplace.
Recently, I attended the Crescent City Classic, and The Advocate had a post-race tent for the 6.2-mile (10K) run at City Park near Tad Gormley Stadium.
I shared with The Advocate folks who were at their tent about how neat it was that the race helped benefit many charities for both cities, and how the paper provided a great bridge between the cities, especially Smiley Anders, who brings so many Redstickers, 'Yats and other Louisiana community folks together with his humor.
I was blessed to run with the New Orleans Musicians' Clinic Charity Team to help support musicians without health insurance and had been with Team Gleason last year to help those dealing with ALS concerns.
May "Big Rageddy" and "The City That Care Forgot" find more ways to keep running and training together for good causes like promoting support for this passenger rail service venture. It was noted by Lanny Keller to have much public support from both localities per a recent poll.
