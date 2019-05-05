North_Felix_Crossing_B.083118
Buy Now

The rail crossing, which is marked by X-shaped crossbucks and a stop sign, would see new crossing arms if a new intercity passenger train were established between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Plans call for building a new train depot at the crossing, seen Aug. 31, 2018, and making it more accessible to pedestrians.

 BY DAVID J. MITCHELL | dmitchell@theadvocate.com

I am writing to concur with Lanny Keller regarding his recent column about the benefits of a passenger train between the cities of Baton Rouge and New Orleans. I go back quite often to The Big Easy, my birthplace.

Recently, I attended the Crescent City Classic, and The Advocate had a post-race tent for the 6.2-mile (10K) run at City Park near Tad Gormley Stadium.

Lanny Keller: New Orleans-to-Baton Rouge rail makes too much sense, but can leaders pull it off?

I shared with The Advocate folks who were at their tent about how neat it was that the race helped benefit many charities for both cities, and how the paper provided a great bridge between the cities, especially Smiley Anders, who brings so many Redstickers, 'Yats and other Louisiana community folks together with his humor.

I was blessed to run with the New Orleans Musicians' Clinic Charity Team to help support musicians without health insurance and had been with Team Gleason last year to help those dealing with ALS concerns.

May "Big Rageddy" and "The City That Care Forgot" find more ways to keep running and training together for good causes like promoting support for this passenger rail service venture. It was noted by Lanny Keller to have much public support from both localities per a recent poll.

Keith John Paul Horcasitas

social worker

Baton Rouge

View comments