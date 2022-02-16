I know I speak for all of Louisiana with this note of congratulations to BCS National Champion, and now, Super Bowl Champion Andrew Whitworth for winning the NFL's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
Andrew’s winning record, beginning in high school, is truly remarkable, but his uplifting character makes us proudest.
Thanks to Andrew for investing in his local community in Louisiana, as well as in Ohio and California, through his Big Whit 77 Foundation. Because of his leadership, his team has impacted countless lives through educational scholarships totaling over $500,000, offering grants for families pursuing adoption, and raising thousands for veterans dealing with COVID-19. Andrew has been and will continue to be a role model to all of us. We all benefit from his model of servant leadership.
Finally, congratulations to all of our LSU Football Tigers who made it to the sport's largest platform — Joe Burrow (Bengals), Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals), Tyler Shelvin (Bengals), Thaddeus Moss (Bengals), Odell Beckham Jr. (Rams), and Andrew Whitworth (Rams)!
Geaux Tigers!
HILLAR C. MOORE, III
East Baton Rouge district attorney