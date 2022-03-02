As Mardi Gras comes to an end, a thought on Tulane baseball:
The Green Wave came home on Ash Wednesday with a midweek game against Texas Southern, and are heading for a gonzo weekend hosting the defending national collegiate champion Mississippi State Bulldogs for a three-game set.
Our AAA Zephyrs/Baby Cakes (yuck) are long gone to Wichita, and the billionaire Major League Baseball owners can't find common ground in negotiations with their millionaire players for a new basic agreement.
So, if you're feeling any stirring of desire for the great American pastime, give some thought to turning out at Tulane's Turchin Stadium, where you will find authentic student-athletes with a palpable love for the game. You will only see the Wave play with heart and hustle in the most beautiful and intimate baseball venue in our city.
Just a thought.
RON SWOBODA
retired Major League Baseball player
New Orleans