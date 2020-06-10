This replies to guest columnist Davate Lewis' commentary. I challenge some of his assertions regarding deaths from COVID-19.
Lewis said that the racial disparity from COVID-19 is due to decades of policy neglect and disinvestment in predominantly black communities. Policies that have created poverty, racial wealth gaps, mass incarceration and environmental racism are barriers to opportunities for black Louisianans, he said.
Could this be a result of 77% of black children being born to a single parent? Many studies have shown that children born to a single parent are most likely to be born into poverty and this poverty is passed on to the child. These same children have a greater chance of dropping out of school. Loss of a good education usually results in a lower-paying job without health insurance. Many times, these children have a higher incidence of incarceration.
There is actually both physiologic and genetic reasons for the disparity in deaths of blacks compared to other races. Blacks have more ACE-2 receptors than whites. The COVID-19 virus attaches to the ACE-2 receptors. So as a result, blacks are more likely to have a greater chance of severe illness.
Unfortunately, blacks also have a greater number of co-morbidities such as high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease, etc. This increases the chance of death.
Lewis mentioned opportunities for black middle-class citizens have decreased. Opportunities have greatly increased in the past three years for the black middle class. Tax breaks to industry increases the number of higher-paying jobs to blacks as well as other Louisiana citizens.
Lewis wants individual cities to be able to set their own minimum wages. Maybe you haven't noticed that West Coast cities have done just that, increasing minimum wages to $15? This resulted in lost jobs, reduced hours and kiosks replacing humans. Minimum wage jobs were designed to give teens and young adults valuable work experience.
Lewis also suggests that blacks are stuck in failed schools. Public schools have been failing and falling behind the rest of the world since President Jimmy Carter established the Department of Education. Now, Common Core has made it impossible for parents to have their children do homework.
We don't need 19 steps to show how 2 plus 4 equals 6. Lewis said not enough money is being directed toward education. Washington, D.C., puts more money per student than anywhere else in this country and has the worst results.
Racism is not killing blacks regarding the COVID-19 infections. COVID-19 is killing black Americans based upon genetics, comorbidities and life choices.
Could these deaths be a result of months of lying and cover-up by the government of Communist China?
P.J. CALICO
retired pharmaceutical sales, management
Slidell