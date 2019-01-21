Why is Lafayette and New Iberia commonly referred to as southwest Louisiana? Lafayette and New Iberia are south-southeast of Alexandria, which is the heart of central Louisiana. I lived in Lake Charles for three years, but the folks here in Lafayette and New Iberia refer to their location as southwest more than the folks of Lake Charles, which is definitely southwest.
I have been an FAA air traffic controller, supervisor, manager, and an FAA contractor for 47 years, so I have a small amount of knowledge of direction and the eight points of the compass. Lafayette and New Iberia are located in south-central Louisiana, not southwest Louisiana. Lafayette and New Iberia can call themselves whatever they want to, but remember, the National Weather Service, which understands location and direction, refers to the Lafayette and New Iberia areas as south central Louisiana.
Willie Price
retired FAA Air traffic manager
New Iberia