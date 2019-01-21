ACA.library02.011919
Buy Now

Construction continues on the West Regional branch of the Lafayette Parish Public Library Friday, January 18, 2019, in Scott, La.

 Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

Grace Notes: Put hurricane readiness on the list of shutdown casualties

Why is Lafayette and New Iberia commonly referred to as southwest Louisiana? Lafayette and New Iberia are south-southeast of Alexandria, which is the heart of central Louisiana. I lived in Lake Charles for three years, but the folks here in Lafayette and New Iberia refer to their location as southwest more than the folks of Lake Charles, which is definitely southwest.

I have been an FAA air traffic controller, supervisor, manager, and an FAA contractor for 47 years, so I have a small amount of knowledge of direction and the eight points of the compass. Lafayette and New Iberia are located in south-central Louisiana, not southwest Louisiana. Lafayette and New Iberia can call themselves whatever they want to, but remember, the National Weather Service, which understands location and direction, refers to the Lafayette and New Iberia areas as south central Louisiana.

Willie Price

retired FAA Air traffic manager

New Iberia

View comments