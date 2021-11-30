Those of us who have attended some of Tulane's home football games can say that this university really knows how to keep its fans away. The horrible foghorn, prior to each opponent's third down, blasts out an ear-piercing, deep blow for six consecutive times (as if one blast is not enough).
During commercial breaks or regular timeouts, the foghorn is replaced by extremely loud rap music. No one sitting in my area seemed to enjoy the foghorn nor the overly loud rap.
The visiting team players and cheerleaders could be seen dancing to the loud music. Obviously, they are enjoying Tulane's gift. As far as the foghorn, one announcer said that of 14 third-down tries in one game, Tulane only stopped its opponent once. Quite a success story for the horn, isn't it?
The most negative aspect of these overly loud noises is the ear damage that these blasts can cause. I, personally, may not attend any more home games as my already damaged ears will not be able to take it.
It is difficult enough for Tulane fans to have reasons to attend home games. It does not need more negative events to be added to keep us away.
The Tulane band sounds much improved; why not utilize them more? I ask Tulane to please cease the unnecessary loud noises at its home football games.
CARL V. MONICA
real estate broker
Garyville