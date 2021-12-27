I’m going to say what many LSU fans are thinking but I am unaware anybody has said it in public. I hope you will print this so it will be said in public.
It is sad to see players abandoning this team for glory elsewhere or for preparing for the NFL draft. There was a time when “team” meant something. At least that is what I learned in high school sports.
Sure, these players contributed greatly to the LSU Athletic Department coffers. But didn’t they get some very valuable things in return? A weekly national stage to show their talent is worth a lot of money, as is a college education.
Where would they be without that stage? True teammates stick with the team till the end. These players should be ashamed for abandoning it.
DOUGLAS DOREMUS
retired engineer/teacher
Baton Rouge