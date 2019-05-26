U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s recent Advocate op-ed cements his reputation as President Donald Trump’s lap dog. He lavishes praise on benefits of big oil, the folks who gave us the human and ecological tragedy of the Deep Water Horizon Gulf calamity, and who have reneged on their promises to repair their raping of Louisiana’s marsh lands.
He touts Trump’s tax bill, a massive transfer of wealth to the wealthiest. He overlooks his idol’s endorsement of foreign dictators and his attacks on NATO, whose members flocked to our nation’s defense after 9-11. He closes his eyes to Trump’s failure to speak out against the bigoted racism of David Duke — Louisiana’s least favorite son — and those of Duke’s neo-Nazi ilk. He maligns the Robert Mueller investigation, which details Trump’s multiple efforts to obstruct justice, as part of a conspiracy against his owner. I am reminded of Joseph Welch’s words to an earlier infamous senator, Joseph McCarthy: “You've done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?"
Alvin Burstein
retired
Mandeville