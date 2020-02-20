On Saturday in New Orleans, the joyous Uptown parade route saw it all. Back at work this week, we were talking it all over: the Haitian inspired Krewe du Karnaval, Jimmy Buffett, Grand Marshal T-Pain, a many blue man blue man group, a float of Susannah Powell as Boyfriend, and … redface?
The Krewe of Choctaw, founded in 1935, an 80-year old Westbank parade that moved Uptown in 2013, had several floats of people dressed in sloppy redface. For those of you who need a primer, redface is like blackface, only it features stereotypes of American Indians. Think two black braids, “war paint,” feathers, and tomahawks. Many of the riders I saw were also wearing brown face paint.
Rule of thumb: If your Mardi Gras (or Halloween or Thanksgiving) costume requires you to change the color of your skin with makeup, it’s not “just a costume.” It’s racist.
I was raised in Louisiana and I am raising my son here. Don’t teach the next generation of Louisianians and our estimated 1 million visitors that we think that “playing Indian” is OK. I have been trying to raise my kid to respect others. I have been trying to teach my kid that ignorance demeans the wearer, not the mocked.
We took our freshly caught footballs over the neutral ground and gave you our backs.
If this were any other American minority, this would already be a relic of the past. Even Cleveland’s Chief Wahoo, born around the same time as Krewe of Choctaw, in the 1940s, left the field in 2019. Krewe of Choctaw has flown under the radar until now. Offensive displays of redface often do, because there are not enough voices saying, “enough.”
Around here, 80-year old traditions die hard, especially those connected with our most festive festival, but Krewe of Choctaw, the time has come to evolve. Don’t mock other cultures with our culture, please. If honoring the Choctaw Nation is your aim, then I hope you will take the initiative and reach out to them for their support and guidance.
JESSIE MORGAN-OWENS
writer, educator
New Orleans