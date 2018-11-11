I have some thoughts about the current immigrant caravan crisis.
Apparently, many in this group were ill-informed and duped into this foolhardy trip. They were not prepared for travel, bringing no food, water or clothing.
If we think of this group, not as a horde of invaders, but as victims of a deception, we might have a better chance to avert a crisis. If they were victims of an earthquake or a flood, wouldn’t we treat this situation differently?
First, we should inform the travelers of the actual truth of the situation. Spanish/English booklet drops could help spread the correct information.
Next, the U.S. should lead in working with Mexico and the U.N. to provide water, food, medical care and shelter for them. We should ask Mexico to provide space for a tent city where they can stay until they can apply for refugee status in the U.S. or Mexico. Then the undesirables could be screened and returned to their countries.
Meeting families who are in crisis with threats and military action would lead to a humanitarian nightmare. If their ultimate goal is to come to America, we should help them to immigrate legally or assist them in returning home.
Sheila Stagg
retired teacher
Lafayette