I am a Saints fan and my husband is a huge NFL fan (in his younger years he coached high school football). We have three grandsons; all enjoy sports and have their favorite heroes.
I have been horrified as the DeShaun Watson story has unfolded, knowing well how young people look up to the NFL stars. Watson’s behavior toward women is ugly and demeaning, and yet he is allowed to play in a central role as an NFL quarterback. What kind of message is that to all the boys and girls who see him idolized?
I realize the decision to let him play (after 11 games) has been made. However, I have a suggestion for the $5 million fine: Publicly donate that money to a women’s shelter or some kind of nonprofit for abused women.
By doing this, the NFL will make a strong statement that Watson’s behavior is inexcusable and that all physical, sexual and emotional abuse of women is abhorrent. Are Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL owners willing to unequivocally support the dignity and safety of women and at the same time show youngsters where they stand on this issue morally?
JANE HEBERT
retired psychotherapist
Metairie