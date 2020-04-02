The next time you buy something at a grocery or convenience store or pharmacy or any essential commercial establishments functioning under the limited lock down of our society, look at the person who sells you whatever it is you are buying. This person is almost certainly far less than 6 feet away, though you may try to make the distance that far.
You have almost certainly concentrated on being more than 6 feet from the other people in line, and have probably prepared yourself to speak up if crowded, formulating a more or less polite remark along the lines of “6 feet, please,” or “a little more space, please.”
This isn’t a big problem for the customers, who can back up some, or quickly handle business and move away. The person helping you, though, is stuck, several hours per day, less than 6 feet from each of her customers, breathing, as public health experts have said, the air exhaled by her customers.
How many of these front-line employees will get sick? How many will be hospitalized? How many will die? How many have children at home rather than in school because the schools are closed? How many of their kids will get sick?
While our elected representatives fight about the terms of the distribution of welfare for too-big-to-fail economic powerhouses, shall there be some benefit for the people who do what we are advised not to do, i.e., spend hours each day in close proximity to strangers?
I hope so, Louisiana Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy. I sincerely hope so. For the sake of your immortal souls, I sincerely hope so.
STEVEN LEMOINE
lawyer
New Orleans