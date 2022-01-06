The Louisiana Supreme Court took the right action by suspending Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet. Judge Odinet did the right thing by resigning her position as judge. Now, we must do the right thing by forgiving her for her hurtful words.
Whether we believe in Jesus’ words or simply consider ourselves a moral person, if someone asks for forgiveness, we should be willing to grant it. None of us are perfect individuals. We are all flawed in some way and we have all said or done something that we regret.
No one can live their life backward. We have to constantly move forward and learn from our mistakes and missteps. This lady and her family have learned a harsh lesson in the crucible of public scrutiny. She will never be a judge again. In 2022, let’s hope for a more just world.
ALBERT M. KARRE JR.
lawyer
Lafayette