I was saddened to learn about the passing of Ray Authement, former president of the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now named the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
I worked with him for 47 years and witnessed firsthand his great courage and strong leadership. When he began in the 1960s, desegregation was new to college campuses. Leaders at many campuses across the nation suddenly found themselves managing chaos, violence and even death.
Our university was no different from others in the South in that we had turmoil and unrest, and tensions ran high on all sides. What set then-USL apart was Authement’s courage and strength. He was committed to all students regardless of race, creed or color and he believed that USL could be a model for desegregation.
He spent sleepless nights guiding the decisions of those on the front lines brokering peace during times of tension. Under his leadership, the school established the first Campus Police Department comprised of student officers to ensure that student uprisings could be met with both order and compassion. His successes became a model for many other schools in the nation.
While alive, my wife, former Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, stood by his side during tough times because she had tremendous respect and appreciation for him. Authement’s contributions to our university and community will have a lasting impact on generations to come.
RAYMOND S. BLANCO
retired vice president of student affairs
Lafayette