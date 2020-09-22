In response to a recent letter, “Why does EPA stop monitoring air near LaPlace plant?” Denka Performance Elastomer wants your readers to know that air quality data will continue to be available to local residents after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency discontinues its monitoring program this year. The company has conducted air monitoring alongside EPA since 2016 and has voluntarily committed to continue monitoring through 2021.
Since DPE came to St. John the Baptist Parish in 2015, it has operated with the safety of its employees and neighbors, and stewardship of the environment as its top priorities. In 2017, DPE voluntarily completed an emissions control program at a cost of over $35 million that eliminated 85% of chloroprene emissions from its Neoprene-producing facility near Reserve. DPE and EPA have been monitoring air quality near the facility since 2016, and the data collected has repeatedly shown significant reductions in ambient concentrations as a result of the company’s emission control projects.
EPA notified the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality it would end its community monitoring program in St. John the Baptist Parish at the end of 2020 after collecting more than 2,500 samples of air. EPA cited DPE’s progress in reducing the facility’s emissions by 85% in announcing the decision to conclude the monitoring, referring to the emission reduction milestone formally recognized by LDEQ in May.
Although the ambient conditions around the plant have been adequately characterized by EPA’s and DPE’s monitoring and demonstrate the effectiveness of DPE’s emission control projects, DPE recognizes the public’s desire for additional information. Therefore, DPE will voluntarily continue its air quality monitoring efforts through 2021. DPE provides its monitoring data to LDEQ and EPA in monthly reports, and that data will continue to be made available to the public on LDEQ’s website.
DPE is committed to St. John the Baptist Parish and the more than 240 people employed at its facility and will continue to work hard to earn our neighbors’ trust and a reputation as a responsible operator.
PATRICK A. WALSH
safety, health, and environmental manager, Denka Performance Elastomer
LaPlace