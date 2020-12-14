I am disgusted at Attorney General Jeff Landry’s craven action in filing a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting the Texas suit, refused by the justices, alleging election fraud by Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin and asking the court to overturn voters’ will that resulted in the lawful and legitimate election of President-elect Joe Biden.
All one needs know is while Landry contends voting by mail is likely to lead to fraud (not that it actually did), but that he only claims it to be so in states that voted for Biden. If there is any legitimacy to his argument, he would request that all mail-in ballots in all states be invalidated, but he is happy to accept mail-in ballots for President Donald Trump or any Republican. The truth is obvious, though, that there is no inherent fraud with mail-in ballots (if you read the brief, he presents no evidence there is) and he is only concerned about his political future and about what Trump may do to him in support of or in opposition to that future. That is craven.
Landry was elected in a democracy and holds office by the consent of the people. His allegiance should be to the democracy, not to power, whether his own or his party’s. Yet he is advocating for ignoring democracy’s fundamental tenets to be ignored and overturned so he and those he supports can remain in power. That is how dictators function. Worse, he knows this to be true.
This is not about party. It’s about America and the ideals of or Founding Fathers. Numerous Republicans across this country are standing for these ideals regardless of which party’s candidate won the presidential election and down-ballot races.
That is courage, and I applaud them, even though I am not in their party. I applauded them in the past, even when the candidate I voted for lost, and every time my candidate lost, because our country is not about staying in power at all costs. That is what we fought and won a Revolution to prevent. Our attorney general appears to have forgotten his history.
Is Landry on the side of the Republican Party or American democracy? We know the answer. He has made his choice and now he must look himself in the mirror. Count me among those that care more for our democracy than for my party.
MARK L. DIANA
professor
Kenner