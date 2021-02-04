Congratulations to President Joe Biden.
He has been elected at a time when the nation is facing a deadly pandemic. The nation is divided. There’s a lot of anxiety and restlessness in the country.
As an Ahmadi Muslim, I pray that the president establishes a government that will govern with justice and without any discrimination.
Islam emphasizes that authority or power to rule has been described as a “trust” of the people in order to point out that it belongs to the people and is not the birthright of any individual or dynasty. Holy Quran says, “Verily, Allah commands you to make over the trusts to those entitled to them, and that, when you judge between men, you judge with justice.” [4:59]
TAHIR CHEEMA
self employed
Kenner