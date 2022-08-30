Last week, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council passed the ordinance with amendments banning public camping.
What was so striking about the public comments was how people framed this false narrative with a stereotypical perception of the homeless. A person experiencing homelessness can be anyone. “There but for the grace Of God go I,” said John Bradford, a Protestant credited with this phrase.
The issue is complex, even though impassioned pleas and evidence from advocates and professionals seem to have been disregarded. What’s problematic is that this policy still does not address the needs of unhoused people living from pillar to post without adequate shelter beds or permanent supportive housing solutions and services in the city of Baton Rouge.
Yes, we need a proactive, focused, comprehensive and sustained strategy that addresses the issues of drug use, mental health and homelessness and reframes the community conversation about the struggle of people experiencing homelessness and the challenges to those serving marginalized groups.
LAQUITTA BOWERS
program manager
Baton Rouge