A recent story purports to describe the reasons farmers are struggling with rising input costs. That description ignores the most important reason: deliberate actions of the Biden Administration “starting on day one” that have forced a decline in oil and gas exploration and production in the U.S. We are now dependent on imports, which was not the case when Joe Biden took office.
An important component of the manufacture of fertilizer, carbon fuel prices have been forced higher by Biden’s deliberate actions. He needs to own the consequences of his prioritizing reduction of carbon emissions. Those are higher gas prices for consumers, dependence on foreign supplies and an increase of costs for food production.
Inflation isn’t a mystery. It’s the expected result of Biden policies and it’s going to get worse.
KEVIN COUHIG
retired entrepreneur
St. Francisville