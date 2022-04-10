Financial Markets Wall Street

FILE- This Oct. 9, 2018, file photo shows an oil rig and pump jack in Midland, Texas. Goldman Sachs is warning of another sharp drop in oil prices, Thursday, March 26, 2020, saying some oil producers are eventually going to have to shut some wells because the coronavirus outbreak is crushing demand. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP, File, File) ORG XMIT: TXODE401

 Jacob Ford

A recent story purports to describe the reasons farmers are struggling with rising input costs. That description ignores the most important reason: deliberate actions of the Biden Administration “starting on day one” that have forced a decline in oil and gas exploration and production in the U.S. We are now dependent on imports, which was not the case when Joe Biden took office.

An important component of the manufacture of fertilizer, carbon fuel prices have been forced higher by Biden’s deliberate actions. He needs to own the consequences of his prioritizing reduction of carbon emissions. Those are higher gas prices for consumers, dependence on foreign supplies and an increase of costs for food production.

Inflation isn’t a mystery. It’s the expected result of Biden policies and it’s going to get worse.

KEVIN COUHIG

retired entrepreneur

St. Francisville

