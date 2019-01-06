Congress is broken. Its disapproval rating is 75 percent. The parties act like their sole function is to fight each other.
Instead of doing what’s right for the country, they’re focused on what’s right for their parties. Their motive is to hold onto their jobs. To do that, they must advance the interests of the party above all else.
They act like they’re engaged in some kind of game, the sole purpose of which is to defeat the other side. In doing so, they’ve forgotten about the interests of the people. And while we complain, we choose sides and enter the arena to watch them fight and pull for our side.
There was a time when the minority party worked with the party in power for the good of the country. People like Everett Dirksen and Bob Dole worked with the Democrats and not against them. Both sides compromised for the good of the country. Compromise is gone.
Discord has been in the making for some time, but it accelerated with Donald Trump’s election. The Democrats can’t accept the fact that Trump won, and they will do anything to obstruct his agenda and bring him down.
Consider the turmoil associated with the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanagh. After critics came up with a hip pocket witness and attacked him every way possible, he was confirmed by a vote of 50 to 48, with only one Democrat voting for him. Contrast that with the 96 to 3 vote received by Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The lesson: Republicans will approve a qualified nominee of a Democratic president, but the Democrats will never approve a qualified nominee of a Republican president.
The government is shut down because the budget doesn’t include $5 billion for a border wall. This is 0.11 percent of a $4.5 trillion budget. The Democrats refuse to approve that amount because they say it’s too high, although the real reason is it will give Trump the wall he campaigned on; and Trump refuses to accept less because he promised a wall.
For years, both parties have said our immigration system is broken, but they do nothing to fix it. They don’t want to compromise. They want an issue they can fight over. They should stop fighting and fix the problem.
The Democrats and the Republicans are locked in a death spiral. A while back, The Advocate noted the turmoil in Washington but said it was optimistic both sides would come together. I responded with the comment that nothing would bring them together except a nuclear attack on this country and that when that was over, they’d start fighting over who would run the country.
We’re doomed. And we can blame ourselves for keeping those clowns in office.
William Bonin
lawyer
New Iberia