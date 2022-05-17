By pure coincidence, I was reading a wonderful book about the right of privacy titled “Seek and Hide,” authored by a Tulane professor, Amy Gajda, at the same time that Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion on the possible reversal of Roe v. Wade leaked out.
What struck me was that Alito’s reasoning was based on his conclusion that a woman’s right to control her body by choosing an abortion was “not rooted in the country’s history and tradition.” However, I suggest the justice refer to page 124 of Gajda’s book where she quotes from a U.S. Supreme Court decision in an 1891 case: “No right is held more sacred, or is more carefully guarded, than the right of every individual to the possession and control of their own person.”
That is the history we all have cherished for over 100 years. Hopefully, the other Supreme Court justices won’t ignore this important history.
MIKE GERTLER
lawyer
New Orleans