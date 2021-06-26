I was recently reading an article from the April issue of NARFE magazine about sales taxes across the country. I shouldn’t have been surprised that Louisiana has one of the highest overall sales tax rates in the country. Our state average combined taxes (state and local) is 9.52%. That puts us as the second highest sales tax rate in the country, beat out only by Tennessee.
This leads me to ask two questions: Why are our sales taxes so high, and secondly, why do we keep electing people who vote to raise them? Do we ever consider a $100 item in Louisiana really costs us nearly $110? At a minimum, it’s time to put the brakes on any increases, and even better, how about a rollback on the existing taxes? To be such a “red” state, we sure are suckers for ridiculous taxation.
JOHN SINGLETON
equipment designer
Livingston