We all know LSU has a championship-caliber football team but many may not be aware of LSU’s top-tier choral music program, which is presenting its annual Candlelight Concert on Friday, Dec. 6 at the LSU Union Theater. Originally scheduled for Saturday evening, the concert was moved back a day so as not to compete for spectators with the Tiger’s SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs starting late Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.
I hope the sudden shift in timing will not prevent a large turnout for this highly anticipated seasonal event, celebrating its 70th anniversary. The LSU choral groups, including the spellbinding A Cappella Choir, will perform festive and heavenly holiday pieces with the LSU Symphony Orchestra. I’m not connected to the choral program. I’m just a fan who’d love to see this concert deservedly play to a full house.
Director of Choral Studies John Dickson does a spectacular job conducting and training his young vocalists from around Louisiana and the world. They are a treasure. In the past, I’ve referred to Dickson as the Nick Saban of college chorus programs — in a complimentary way — to acknowledge his skills in recruiting and motivating talent. After this football season, maybe it’s better to call him the Ed Orgeron of college choral music. (Although, just imagine Coach O singing!)
Great choral music enriches the heart and soul and can restore one’s faith in humanity and community. If you have other plans for the night, change them. Drop what you’re doing, get your tickets and go enjoy this beautiful evening with our gifted Louisiana musicians. For sure you’ll be a fan, too.
ROBERT TRAVIS SCOTT
nonprofit executive
Baton Rouge