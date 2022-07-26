Ed Pratt’s commentary in the Saturday Advocate about his grocery shopping experience caused me to pause and think about what he related. Having read Ed’s column for years, I think it’s safe to say that he stopped to help the fallen woman because that’s the kind of person he is. I hope it’s the kind of person I am.
What bothered me were the thoughts that were running through his head as he assisted the woman … especially his worry over a guy with the gun. By virtue of his race, that, tragically in this day and age, was probably a valid concern.
By virtue of my race, the thought would have never entered my mind, but I certainly understand how it entered his. That’s sad. I’m sad. That’s not the world in which Ed should have to live. It’s not the world in which I want to live.
Unfortunately, it’s the world in which we do live. Maybe the day will come when the world we want is the world that will be. I hope Ed keeps on writing.
MILLARD F. “SONNY” CRANCH
marketing/public relations consultant
Baton Rouge