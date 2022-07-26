BR.sproutsred.062819 TS 293.jpg

Ed Pratt’s commentary in the Saturday Advocate about his grocery shopping experience caused me to pause and think about what he related. Having read Ed’s column for years, I think it’s safe to say that he stopped to help the fallen woman because that’s the kind of person he is. I hope it’s the kind of person I am.

What bothered me were the thoughts that were running through his head as he assisted the woman … especially his worry over a guy with the gun. By virtue of his race, that, tragically in this day and age, was probably a valid concern.

By virtue of my race, the thought would have never entered my mind, but I certainly understand how it entered his. That’s sad. I’m sad. That’s not the world in which Ed should have to live. It’s not the world in which I want to live.

Unfortunately, it’s the world in which we do live. Maybe the day will come when the world we want is the world that will be. I hope Ed keeps on writing.

MILLARD F. “SONNY” CRANCH

marketing/public relations consultant

Baton Rouge

