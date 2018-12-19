Take a moment to think about a struggle you experienced and how you felt during that time.

Chances are you turned to someone for help and support, such as a loved one, a doctor or a counselor. But for approximately 2.5 million people addicted to prescription pain relievers or heroin, there is not enough help or support — only stigma, misconceptions and judgment.

This is why Woman’s Hospital and the United Health Foundation recently formed the GRACE Program for pregnant women struggling with opioid misuse. The program has created a network of resources, bringing together doctors, social service agencies, hospitals, mental health agencies and community partners to aid women in their recovery.

Opioid use during pregnancy can result in withdrawal symptoms in newborns. This possibility alone is frightening enough for expectant moms struggling with opioid addiction. By being aware of the following, we can more easily guide patients into treatment and recovery.

1. Motivation isn’t enough. Opioid misuse is a medical disease, not a moral weakness. This matters when it comes to treatment. Countless illnesses are best treated with medication, and the same holds true for opioid misuse. It is a common misconception that sheer will can stop someone from using a drug. Science has proven otherwise; the most effective treatment for opioid misuse is comprehensive treatment that includes medications like methadone or buprenorphine. There is a lower risk of relapse using this method, and significant research to support its use in pregnancy and its positive outcomes for both mother and baby.

2. Walk a mile in someone’s shoes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 80 percent of people who use heroin first misused prescription opioids — perhaps medications that were prescribed after surgery or an accident. The reasons why someone became addicted to opioids are not for us to judge. Fear of being judged is one of the reasons why some people with substance use disorders avoid seeking help or drop out of treatment. The key to recovery is support and compassion, not judgment.

3. Words hurt. When it comes to judgment, it’s also worth noting that certain words and phrases, while commonly used, can be hurtful. For example, we’re careful to call urine drug test results “negative” or “positive,” which clearly state the test results, rather than “clean” or “dirty,” which implies that drug use creates “dirty” urine. We also promote person-first language such as using “a person with a substance use disorder” as opposed to a “drug abuser.” As health care practitioners, we counter stigma by using accurate, nonjudgmental language to describe this disorder, those it affects, and its therapy with medications. Language mirrors and perpetuates stigma. In fact, we have trained our direct-care staff in nonjudgmental communication so mothers will feel comfortable talking about their addiction and seeking appropriate treatment.

The goal of the GRACE Program is a healthy mom and a healthy baby. Being a parent is tough, and no one should be ashamed to get help. For more information about the GRACE program, visit womans.org/GRACE or call (225) 924-8574.

Emily Stevens

director of Care Management, Woman's Hospital

Baton Rouge