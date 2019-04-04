Women piling on Joe Biden is what's "creepy."
We were working at University of Delaware when my husband died suddenly. Biden, then a U.S. senator, had worked with my husband on agricultural projects for Delaware and the nation, and Joe spoke at my husband's memorial. After my children and I had spoken, and we stepped down from the stage, Joe put his arms around me, held me tenderly and said, "You are a better man than I am. I could not have spoken in public like that." (I knew he was referring to the death of his first wife and child who were both killed by a drunk driver.)
Then he whispered to me, "You'll face dark grief days ahead and if you're ever at the end of your rope, call me, I will understand and take the call. I mean it." I knew he did mean it, and I knew his embrace of me was out of his compassion, from what he had endured after his great family loss.
Joe truly is a supporter of women. He's more than 70 years old, and he shows his appreciation and respect by hugging women and men. He's definitely pre-"me too," from a time when hugs and pecks on the cheek were appreciated. Joe is Joe, and that's why the people of Delaware love and trust him, and so do I. He's an honorable man. Please don't forget that Joe recently lost his beloved son, Beau Biden, to brain cancer in 2015. That much grief in one lifetime would certainly make me, or anyone, want to reach out and touch people.
Gloria Nye
LSU retiree
Baton Rouge