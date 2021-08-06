Attorney General Jeff Landry should be ashamed of himself. As the head of our state’s legal system, he’s advocating that his employees use religious or philosophical reasons to get around mask and vaccination mandates with which he disagrees.
He even sent them form letters to use. In a state with extremely high COVID-19 cases and low vaccination rates, it’s time to pull together and forget his red-state politics. We all know that mask and vaccine advice has changed lately but that doesn’t mean that we should ignore it.
Masks reduce the spread of the coronavirus and vaccines save lives. It’s time to get on board, Mr. Landry, and quit being a self-serving politician.
MARJORIE MANARD
retired RN
Metairie