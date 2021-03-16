Two years ago, I was there when countless lives were changed. The driver of the car is in jail forever. Sharee's body was thrown onto the sidewalk. David lay underneath a tree where a Mother Mary statue perched as his life flowed out. There was nothing I could do to keep it in.
Several others were injured. My wife and daughter and countless others witnessed a dreadful act of violence. Because that driver was drunk.
Less than two years later, our city councilmember was caught on videotape so drunk he peed in his pants after wrecking his city-owned vehicle, nearly killing a man. Nothing changed in that city councilmember's life. He kept his job, he kept his pension, he will serve no prison time, and he has $100,000 toward his next election. See the problem here?
Well, now a woman was walking her dog across the street when a car ran her down and killed her. The killer ran away, presumably because he was drunk too.
As a culture, this must stop. We cannot count on courts or police to stop this. We must be brave and tell that family or tell that friend "No. You cannot drive." And, "No, you might hurt someone." Or, "No, you might change many people's lives."
CLARK THOMPSON
naval architect
New Orleans