Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 says online platforms are not legally responsible for what users post — they are distributors, not publishers. Exceptions include child pornography, violating federal criminal laws, sex trafficking and prostitution.
Repealing Section 230 would essentially turn the platforms into publishers, like newspapers and other media. Current publishers are protected from defamation (libel and slander) lawsuits from public figures unless there is proof that the writer or publisher acted with actual malice by knowing the falsity or by reckless disregard for the truth.
I hold that an individual, by posting on a social media platform open to all, becomes a public figure. Any resulting lawsuit by an aggrieved party would have to meet the higher standard of proof.
Therefore, the repeal of Section 230 will have no effect on the social media platforms as they, becoming publishers, will have the same protection as other publishing entities have.
JAMES R. MADDEN
information technology
Baton Rouge