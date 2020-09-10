I read with interest your recent editorial opposing Joe Biden’s support of renewable energy in lieu of carbon-based fossil fuels. Such a transition would, in your view, devastate the oil-based Louisiana economy.
In a freshman composition class, your essay would have earned at best a C-.
You manage to get all the way to the bottom of the page without mentioning the slightest reason why we might want to shift from petroleum. No mention at all of the build-up of carbon in the atmosphere and the subsequent global warming, no mention at all of the horrific hurricane destruction triggered by the increasingly hot water of the Gulf of Mexico (e.g., last week’s Hurricane Laura), no mention of Louisiana’s particular vulnerability to sea-level rise, no mention of the economic costs of submerging the southern quarter of the state that includes New Orleans.
In other words, the editorial epitomizes everything I expect from The Advocate: the absence of any real thinking and the implied assumption that your audience is ignorant and happy to stay that way.
We deserve a lot better than this.
DAVID W. PORTER
retired professor
Baton Rouge