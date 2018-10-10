What our country needs is more fathers like Drew Brees! “I love you guys so much." “You can accomplish anything in life if you’re willing to work for it”. “Nothing is given. Everything is earned”.
As a lifelong Saints fan, I was more proud of seeing him utter these words in that moment than what had just happened on the field.
Imagine if every kid in America grew up with parents showing this kind of love and teaching these kind of core values.
Good stuff, Mr. Brees.
Will Trist
financial adviser
Mandeville