Dingbat politicians, like U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez or U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, publicly degrade rich people without acknowledging (understanding?) the role of wealth in a market economy. The reason the average Joe can fly almost anywhere in the world is because the rich did it first.
Wealthy people who buy luxury goods (e.g., yachts, Lamborghinis, etc.) encourage investment by others in the production of such goods and that supports many manufacturing/service jobs, in addition to putting downward pressure on prices due to scale economies.
Consequently, research and development of high-margin goods/services enable consumption of the same items by the less wealthy — which is why the lowliest yak herder in Outer Mongolia can afford a smartphone, or why no present-day teenager has ever rolled down a car window.
The United States does not have too many rich people. It has too many poor people. Yet the present administration encourages and rewards the latter at our southern border, while harassing the former with ever-higher taxes.
ROBERT HEBERT
economist
Baton Rouge