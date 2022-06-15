No one outside of active military duty should be allowed to own or purchase any semi-automatic weapon.
We have let children down every chance we get in this pathetic backward state of Louisiana.
The country will have to have more mass shootings to wake up and do the right thing. Ban sale or ownership of semi-automatic weapons.
Raising the purchase age would just put a lot of money in the pockets of people 21 or older or who have fake IDs who will buy these weapons and sell them to younger people. What a win for criminals!
Those of you that are pro-semiautomatic weapons have blood on your hands. As I get older — already 67 — I am more and more embarrassed to be a human being.
God bless any child that depends on adults for safety and a chance to have a full life.
GINGER FORD
retired registered nurse
Baton Rouge