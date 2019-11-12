It is saddening and appalling that candidates for governor and their special interest support groups are resorting to pure nonstop nastiness. It is undignified and offensive. Please give voters a break. Pull all the negative muck immediately and tell us one solid, specific, understandable, doable, thought-out thing you plan for our future. No generalities. No broken record. No rhetoric. You can do it. Honor the office you want or want to keep by acting like you have won and represent, not your own personal interests, but the interests of every individual who voted for you as well as those who did not. As in true leadership.
Faye Lieder
marketing consultant
New Orleans