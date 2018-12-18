Over the past few years, there has been an all-out push by several state governing bodies to make the use and possession of cannabis legal, at least at the state level. At the same time, millions of dollars extorted from tobacco companies are allegedly being used by these selfsame governing bodies to dissuade their citizens from smoking tobacco products. According to our omniscient elected public servants, the health risks from smoking tobacco are just plain unacceptable. Ignored in all of this is the indisputable fact that the very same “unacceptable health risks” apply equally to smoking rope.
Actually, "equally" is not accurate. Add to lung cancer, heart failure, etc. known to result from the breathing of burning tobacco fumes, the inherent dangers of a bunch of fog-brained morons plowing our interstates in a hemp-induced state of grace trashing innocents with their uncontrolled two-ton missiles, and the danger is more than doubled. These facts can only be in dispute by the goofiest of us. So just who will profit from this newly minted but misguided civil right? Moreover, what induced our revered public servants in those many states to check their brains at the statehouse door and vote in favor of this insanity? As the man says time after time, “follow the money.” It was reported that the day after marijuana was legalized in Denver, a whole bunch of retail outlets sprung up as if by magic. Forget that the possession of the product anywhere in the state was verboten just the day before.
I would be less than shocked to learn that more than one of the politicians who voted to foist this evil on us made a buck from their mischief. I’m no Nostradamus, but I can visualize how this will go a few decades down the road. When the body count gets to a certain level, some future guru will decide to sue the grass industry, and a few more of our “public servants” will lead the charge to remove this horrible public blight — at a substantial profit to themselves, I would guess.
William M. Faulkner
retired quality manager
Slidell