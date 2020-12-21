I was appalled at the Dec. 13 article in The Advocate reporting some children have been subject to such cruelty as to be put into a learning facility subject to condemnation.
Even though these children have disciplinary problems, the environment in which they are placed can only exacerbate their problems as they are given the lowest of respect.
Many of these children come from dysfunctional families in crime-ridden areas. This is all they know and to put them in a situation of having to learn in a facility that is unhealthy and dangerous is counterproductive.
The situation harms teachers, staff and students. The presence of mold can cause long-term health problems. If we ever want to reduce crime in our city and make all children into productive citizens, we must educate them in an environment that reflects the importance we put on their education.
There are alternatives to moving them into another dilapidated campus. In California, many warehouses have been converted into schools. An example is the Los Angeles Academy of Arts and Enterprise. I encourage all to read about this amazing school.
The use of temporary buildings, widespread in the ‘80s, could be another solution. Which is the better and safer environment: T buildings or a school building falling down?
It was my understanding the state’s revenues from the lottery were to be spent on K-12 education, but over the years the state has offset that income by reducing the amount of state aid to the schools. Responsibility for this rests squarely on our political leadership.
Community and legislative leaders should make education their first priority and provide each student an environment conducive to a positive learning experience. Unfortunately, we seem to be going in the other direction.
DEE MATHER-MUENZLER
retired realtor
Baton Rouge