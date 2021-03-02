It looks to me like the cancel-culture is at it again.
Because U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy refused to kneel at the altar of Donald Trump, he will be censured and shunned by his own party, just for voting for conviction in the impeachment. I wish the GOP had the same indignation about the Capitol riot, knowing we all saw what happened that day.
It took guts to vote that way for Cassidy and I will take guts over fealty to a wanna-be who tried to overturn the election — and including all of the elected officials in this state who perpetuated the big lie. Perhaps they should look in the dictionary to get the meaning of freedom, because apparently they are clueless.
DAVID TAYLOR
retired
Reserve