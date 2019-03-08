Thanks to God for all his blessings. Thanks to state Reps. Julie Stokes and Mark Wright for having the fortitude to bring the issue of doing away with daylight saving time. I hope other legislators will address and support this issue.
Through the media, I saw people laughing when this issue was mentioned, but let us not forget the story of Noah and the Ark and how they laughed at Noah. Don’t forget our precious resources, the children. The children are deprived of their sleep. It is dark and dangerous when they get on the bus. Students are losing an extra hour of valuable rest time preparing for high-stake exams, etc. My prayers are with everyone involved.
The sun will rise and set when God is ready.
Thanks to The Advocate for allowing me to voice my opinion regarding daylight saving time since 1989.
Earnestine D. Gordon
educator
Clinton