In Louisiana, I am allowed to carry a firearm for self-protection. However, for reasons no one seems able to reasonably articulate to me, state legislators reserve the right to tell me and other citizens of the state where on my person I can carry this firearm.
Regardless of how I choose to carry my gun, I remain the same person with the same capacity for discerning right and wrong, and the gun remains the same caliber. There is no manifestation of sinister intent should I move the firearm from a visible position to a concealed one. I can wear the gun on my side but should I choose to put the same gun in my purse, then I require permission from the state government to do so or risk a potential legal violation.
While a gun on my side is permissible, I face the same risk of legal violation should any garment I may be wearing at the time shift and momentarily conceal the weapon. More than half the states across the nation have wisely made the decision that their citizens do not need additional permission to exercise a constitutional right. The requirement of a concealed carry permit cannot be reasonably defended.
ANNE BRUNETT
lawyer
St. Gabriel