I was appalled to hear about Baton Rouge businessman Lane Grigsby’s attempt to remove Frank Foil from the upcoming runoff election for state Senate. I was also amazed to learn that Grigsby is deeply involved in the governor’s race between Edwards and his longtime friend, Eddie Rispone.
In addition, I find it interesting to learn that Grigsby is a co-founder of a 501(C) 4 organization, “Truth in Politics.” There is no "truth in politics." It’s all rhetoric.
What I have hated, not only about this race, but every political race, is the tactics used to win. You catch your opponent off guard, disarm them and then come in for the kill. It’s not about truth, it’s about winning. It’s easier to attack the opponent than it is to attack issues and discuss ways to solve them. We need solutions to problems not mean spirited attacks on each other.
The problems this state, and many other states are facing, are too important to focus on party affiliation. There is no difference between the Democrats and the Republicans. They are one and the same. Their slogan should be “Divide and Conquer.” It’s time we unite as a nation, because if we fail to unite, we will all lose.
JANICE CALVERT
retired businesswoman
Baton Rouge