There is no “crystal ball” to use to determine the money Louisiana will have to provide services to our people. However, in the state constitution, the next best thing is provided.
As a part of the Balanced Budget Amendment I authored in the state Senate, a Revenue Estimating Conference is established to forecast the likely revenues from taxes, fees, and self-generated funds. Membership in the REC is made up of the governor, the president of the Senate, the speaker of the House, and university faculty member who has expertise in government finance.
This group receives and reviews data furnished by expert economists. The data becomes the basis on which the state budget is built. The forecast can be adjusted by the conference anytime during the fiscal year should revenues exceed or do not meet expectations.
Recently, the legislative members of the conference rejected the recommendations of the experts and sought to consider arbitrary information. This allows for political rather than financial influences and will lead to instability in the budget.
The people of the state depend on services that include TOPS, LaChip and health care, education and public safety. We deserve to know that the money will be available to support these uses. Failure of the Revenue Estimating Conference to function causes uncertainty and frustration.
By a vote of the people, a sound workable system of managing Louisiana’s fiscal policy is in place. This successful and time-honored process should not be subrogated to support the politics of the moment or a special agenda.
RANDY EWING
former Senate president
Quitman