It has been hard to believe the unhinged hysteria over the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh could actually keep getting worse, but the last few days in The Advocate's opinion pages have proved it to be so. Almost every columnist and letter writer is saying that the country is going to come apart at the seams since Kavanaugh was confirmed. I never thought I'd see the day such irrational thinking could take hold of the entire Democrat party and the left-leaning media, but it certainly has and keeps getting worse.
It would almost be funny watching these unhinged people come unglued, but it's harming the country, which is not funny. Those of us on the right were expected to and did accept the two left-leaning Justices Barack Obama put on the Supreme Court. No hysteria, no threats, no mobs running crazy in the streets, no predictions of doom and gloom, no attempts to personally destroy these women, so Obama's nominees just took their places. Had Obama nominated Kavanaugh, it would have been the same for him, and the Democrats and the left-leaning news media know it.
Had the peaceful marches the Tea Party staged during the last election turned into the anti-Kavanaugh type riots we have recently seen, condemnation of their actions would be running all day, every day in the mainstream media. The left-wing law-breakers are now portrayed as freedom-fighter types. Somehow, some way, sanity will come back to politics in this country, but for now, left-wing hysteria is the rule of the day. And it will evidently continue as long as President Donald Trump is in office, which hopefully will be for six more rocky years.
Michael Sellen
retired sales representative
River Ridge