Many Catholics and people of faith, hearing of the impeachment of the president of the United States, feel the morality of our country is lost. One main reason President Donald Trump was voted for and supported these last four years was on the issue of abortion.
Scripture states "you shall not kill." The Gospels also teach us to "love one another as I have loved you."
These rules have been violated not only in our nation's capital but in the hearts of people. We see hatred in our homes, cities, nation and in our entire world destroying the meaning of life for all creation.
In the latest encyclical letter, "Fratelli Tutti," Pope Francis sets out his vision for a post-COVID-19 world. We are reminded that St. Francis also understood that "God is love and those who abide in love abide in God." In this way, St. Francis, the pope says, inspired the vision of a fraternal society. Let us ponder on these words.
ROSELYN GRACE HEBERT
retired chaplain
Lafayette