Many years ago, I received a phone call from a total stranger informing me my daughter had been in a car accident. I was only given minimal information, and I was desperate to rush to my daughter’s side. Driving 12 miles to the accident location, I broke the law numerous times as I passed speed limit signs with numbers much lower than my speedometer indicated.
Again, I was desperate, and in my mind, the law was secondary. Fortunately my daughter had suffered no major effects from the accident. I thought about this incident and considered the parallels between my breaking of the law and how immigrants also break the law when crossing our borders illegally. But can we agree that many of these people are also desperate? I fully acknowledge there are plenty of bad people crossing the border, but I also believe there are “bad” U.S. citizens who break our speed limits for purely selfish reasons. And that leads me to another important factor: I knew exactly what those speed limit signs said as I flagrantly broke those limits rushing to my daughter’s aid. The same can’t be said for millions of illegal immigrants who break U.S. immigration laws they don’t understand.
And how do I know this? Because for months now I’ve tried to get someone to explain, in layman’s terms, just what our U.S. immigration laws are. And I have yet to get a simple answer. Each and every one of us has been desperate at one time or another, and many of us have broken laws in our desperation. We, at best, are being disingenuous to simply repeat the tired line: “They (immigrants) need to observe our laws,” and at worst, we are nothing more than hypocrites.
John Singleton
equipment designer
Livingston