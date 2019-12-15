I urge U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy and U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise to read the Constitution. Read their oath of office. Read the Mueller Report. Read the Articles of Impeachment. Read President Donald Trump's tweets asserting his own guilt.
Consider abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. If my elected officials stay loyal to the president, they aren't loyal to the Constitution.
We have a republic, if we can keep it. The American people will more admire a leader who faces the battle, regardless of personal threats to themselves, their families, their districts. The American people cannot regard greed as admirable. Cassidy, Kennedy and Scalise must vote for law, reason, and truth and vote against conspiracy, Kompromat, and Vladimir Putin. I urge them to vote for America.
Stephanie Daigle
self-employed
Jefferson