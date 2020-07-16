As a New Orleans bartender of many years, I have witnessed countless acts of unexpected kindness from Louisianians. I have watched strangers help strangers so many times.
New Orleanians take such pride in helping visitors to the city enjoy the best of what our great city has to offer. We look out for one another, and we look out for those who come to visit us.
Why, then, are there so many among us who fail to see that wearing a mask during this time of COVID-19 is not about protecting ourselves from contracting the virus, but is about protecting our neighbors, our communities, our towns and our parishes from contracting?
We wear masks to prevent droplets of saliva from being expressed when we cough, sneeze, talk or sing. This is the primary mode of transmission of the virus.
It is un-Southern and unpatriotic during this time to assert that your individual rights and liberties should take precedence over the greater good. This is not a political issue. It is a matter of public health. Not everything is all about you.
And until all of Louisiana — and all the nation — appreciates as much, I won’t be able to go back to work again to make our fabulous residents the cocktails we all so enjoy consuming together. Let’s end this COVID cycle together, Louisiana!
WILLIAM G. McLAIN IV
bartender
New Orleans