The July 7 article with baseless accusations against Lusher Charter School CEO Kathy Riedlinger of New Orleans, "Deposed Lusher principal accused school's CEO of undermining efforts to heal racial tensions," is grossly misleading.
For years, Riedlinger has devoted herself to elevating the educational opportunities for all students regardless of race. She is a model of decency, fairness and educational excellence. She is loved and admired by the vast majority of Lusher students and teachers alike.
Her leadership is the absolute antithesis of discrimination in all its forms. Under her guidance, Lusher has moved to the forefront of secondary education in New Orleans with countless students moving on to excel in college and ongoing educational endeavors.
New Orleans should be celebrating outstanding educators like Riedlinger, not harassing them. She makes us proud.
DAVID GOLDSTEIN
rabbi emeritus, Touro Synagogue
New Orleans