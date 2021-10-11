I read with great interest the recent op-ed by several Louisiana Republican national legislators opposing what I had heard was a bipartisan infrastructure bill currently before Congress.
Given the clear needs of our nation, and the repeated failed attempts by the prior administration to focus on infrastructure needs, where "Infrastructure Week" announcements became a stale joke, I assumed that our legislators, or the overworked assistant who put together this document, would have something other than a series of provincial swipes at other regions and yet another defense of the oil and gas industry.
But I had to laugh when they objected to spending on expanding broadband in underserved communities, suggesting that there are no guarantees that the money would not be spent in, say, suburban Boston. Perhaps they should visit suburban Boston. It has not only has broadband, but the region, much like that south of San Francisco, another community jabbed in the piece, is a center of a jobs base centered on innovation and high technology.
You know, the future.
Perhaps if we could make internet and its wonders reliably available in mass to our citizens in Baker, Buras and Bastrop, we could discover new sources of innovation and growth. But that takes investment.
I look forward to next week's op-ed by these legislators, where they lay out the counter-proposal on infrastructure capable of winning bipartisan support and passage, so that we may finally move forward with what we all agree are much-needed improvements addressing this nation's needs for roads, bridges and expanded broadband internet.
Sadly, I expect no such op-ed is coming. But then, it's always easier to tear something down than to build anew. That's why we still need an infrastructure bill.
MARK PETHKE
retired lawyer
Baton Rouge