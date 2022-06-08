I sincerely hope Dr. Scott Lebleu is a better dentist than he is a thinker.
According to the good doctor, if I am against abortion, I am also against contraception, reproductive care, and teaching sex education to students who are in the upper grades.
Does he not see the contradiction here? If I am against abortion (with exceptions for rape, etc.), then I fully support education, birth control, and reproductive care.
When the cells unite, the outcome is a human baby. There is no other result.
I'll say it again, opposition to abortion is support for all other healthy, knowledge-based and legal methods to either prevent pregnancy or to provide every means of support for the mother.
MICHAEL DEFELICE
Zachary